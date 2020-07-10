convince me about Ubiquiti

I have bought one ubiquiti US-24 managed switch... so far not convinced about about buying more ubi equipment.



First thing I found weird that there is no web interface, I bought the switch few months ago, tried setting it up for couple hours, didn't like the java based app (unifi)

App just seems extremely sluggish and very feature limited.



options available on the US-24 are really limited compared ty my Zyxel i'm using now.



I keep seeing people praise ubiquiti all the time, but I don't understand why.



Try to convince me.