convince me about Ubiquiti

nekrosoft13

I have bought one ubiquiti US-24 managed switch... so far not convinced about about buying more ubi equipment.

First thing I found weird that there is no web interface, I bought the switch few months ago, tried setting it up for couple hours, didn't like the java based app (unifi)
App just seems extremely sluggish and very feature limited.

options available on the US-24 are really limited compared ty my Zyxel i'm using now.

I keep seeing people praise ubiquiti all the time, but I don't understand why.

Try to convince me.
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

The very last thing I'd recommend from Ubiquiti are the Unifi switches. Their Access Points are what get all the praise; their switches are simply a convenience when integrating into the rest of their ecosystem. If you just wanted a switch, their EdgeMax line is far more standard.
 
