Converting an Lian Li A71 to a GPU server with AsRock H510 BTC+ and 3 SeaSonic

The case moding bug has bit me and I am going to be using a Lian Li A71 case to create a GPU server.I have stripped the A71 down to the basic aluminum frame. The motherboard I am using is the Asrock H510 BTC which is not a standard MB size. It is a 20.1-in x 8.8-in (50.1 cm x 22.4 cm).The standard 4U Rack Servers will not work since the motherboard is more than the 19".End goal is to have a system which can be moved if needed to a different home; I do plan to keep the panels on to give it a finished look.This is going to be laid out on the side (motherboard tray side on the bottom). I am going to put three Seasonic ATX PSUs and up to six GPUs collected from various PCs in the house.I want to design a custom motherboard tray since the existing tray is not big enough to accommodate the 20.1" MB. I am trying to figure out the material to use.Here are some options:What are the precautions to observe here?Does it have to be metal?Do the standouts and the MBTray contribute towards heat dissipation?I plan to put 4-6 high CFM fans on the front side (where we already have some fans).Any thoughts on which fans to use to be able to support up to six GPUs (3080s, 3070s).