Converting an Lian Li A71 to a GPU server with AsRock H510 BTC+ and 3 SeaSonic

The case moding bug has bit me and I am going to be using a Lian Li A71 case to create a GPU server.
I have stripped the A71 down to the basic aluminum frame. The motherboard I am using is the Asrock H510 BTC which is not a standard MB size. It is a 20.1-in x 8.8-in (50.1 cm x 22.4 cm).
The standard 4U Rack Servers will not work since the motherboard is more than the 19".
End goal is to have a system which can be moved if needed to a different home; I do plan to keep the panels on to give it a finished look.
Motherboard Tray
I want to design a custom motherboard tray since the existing tray is not big enough to accommodate the 20.1" MB. I am trying to figure out the material to use.
Here are some options:
- Acrylic (1/4 inch Home Depot)
- PVC
- ABS (1/4th inch Home Depot))
- Wood (Plywood)
- Aluminum/Meal (TBD)
What are the precautions to observe here?
Does it have to be metal?
Do the standouts and the MBTray contribute towards heat dissipation?
Cooling Fans
I plan to put 4-6 high CFM fans on the front side (where we already have some fans).
Any thoughts on which fans to use to be able to support up to six GPUs (3080s, 3070s).