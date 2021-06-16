Converting a PC PSU to act as 5V/12V supply for a bunch of devices

Hey everyone,



I have a question.



I have a bunch of crap around that I use: two HDD docking stations, a powerbank, a CCTV cam, a few microcontrollers.

They all consume either 5V or 12V. I'm a bit weary of having a web of wires and a bunch of wall warts everywhere.



I have an older but functional and recently cleaned Chieftec 450W - I know I could make a bench supply out of it, but my question is:

Is it okay to mix numerous devices, some with their own internal buck regulators, some WiFi-enabled, on rails from 1 PSU? Assuming the Amperage is there.