Converting a PC PSU to act as 5V/12V supply for a bunch of devices

Hey everyone,

I have a question.

I have a bunch of crap around that I use: two HDD docking stations, a powerbank, a CCTV cam, a few microcontrollers.
They all consume either 5V or 12V. I'm a bit weary of having a web of wires and a bunch of wall warts everywhere.

I have an older but functional and recently cleaned Chieftec 450W - I know I could make a bench supply out of it, but my question is:
Is it okay to mix numerous devices, some with their own internal buck regulators, some WiFi-enabled, on rails from 1 PSU? Assuming the Amperage is there.
 
yeah if it all totals within its limits it should be fine.

-awesome mod goes here-
That looks nice. I'll definitely be going with a bunch of switches for each splice.
I guess I need thick wire to reach the places I need powered? Would ~2.5mm2 (AWG 13) do the trick for max. 5m runs?
 
That looks nice. I'll definitely be going with a bunch of switches for each splice.
I guess I need thick wire to reach the places I need powered? Would ~2.5mm2 (AWG 13) do the trick for max. 5m runs?
that was the prettiest in the youtube search results :)
13 is an odd size but yeah it would do.
 
PC PSUs already are "5V/12V supply for a bunch of devices".
That is their basic function.
 
