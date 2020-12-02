Conventional wisdom: Need 4k+ monitors to make use of the RTX3080/90 or RX6800 series?

I say nah...



Just earlier this year I was still running my 1920x1200 60Hz resolution monitor, and totally using up all the GPU performance I could get from my 2070 Super. I don't have eagle eyes but can easily notice aliasing in many games when rendered at native resolution. And even in some games with TAA the aliasing is still obvious, especially when in motion (eg: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020). So I crank up either the internal render resolution, or use DSR if the internal render resolution slider isn't available in a game. Brute force anti-aliasing but always looks great.



Now on my 2560x1440 60Hz monitor, and upgraded to a 30-series card. Throwing the newfound GPU performance at internal render resolution/DSR, and more pixels for ray tracing (higher pixel density, less noisy ray tracing too). Again using up most of the GPU performance I can get.