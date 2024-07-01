Controlling system/gpu fans in arch/manjaro? Software or hardware?

dr.stevil
Im taking a test drive of Manjaro on my main rig to see if I can make it work for my day to day and the one thing I can’t seem to get around is controlling the fan speeds. I found some helpful tutorials/forum posts on getting lm-sensors setup and I can see the fans after I force it to look for my motherboards specific it87 chipset but I can’t figure out how to save that config. I get an error about permissions when I attempt to run the command to save the module.
Does anyone have some suggestions to get that saved correctly? I attempted to run said commands as root to see if that would work and it didn't throw the error up anymore, but didn't seem to do anything when I rebooted and ran
And once that is finally setup, do you have any suggestions on software to setup fan curves? I messed around with fan-control briefly but it’s pretty clunky. For windows, I own a license for Argus monitor which is an amazing piece of software… I really can’t believe something like that doesn’t exist for Linux.
Would a hardware fan controller be my best bet? I’ve never used one so unsure how it measures system temperatures to apply a curve… I can only assume it uses a physical probe.
Code:
echo options it87 ignore_resource_conflict=1 force_id=0x8622 > /etc/modprobe.d/it87.conf
echo it87 >> /etc/modules
