Control, Tomassi fight not triggering?

Completed the game, completed foundation and completed AWE last nightWanted to finally tackle Tomassi but he is no where to be found in Sterling AWE? Game is patched till the 9/04 update. Went back to talk to Emily in Executive few times but made no difference since it was already in my mission list, travel back to the transit corridor and then Sterling AWE and random hiss will trigger but no Tomassi? Any thoughts? Or did completing the Foundation and AWE get rid of Tomassi already lol.