Control low gpu usage on specific area using DLSS.

Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
I have an issue with Control with gpu usage on specific level. Research area. I am using RT HIGH,1440P > DLSS 960P. So when i am on battle with enemies my gpu usage drops to 80-90% and fps are like 80-90fps. I compared with somebody on youtube and someone with 2080 ti and 9900 have there the same fps like me on 1080P and he have 98% gpu load.
So why i have lower gpu load and the same fps? Thanks
that place ---> 10:57 sec
Maybe game issue?I dont have any background process.
ps:
My fps are better only in 1440P without DLSS + normal i have 99%gusage
