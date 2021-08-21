Control low gpu usage on specific area using DLSS.

Hello.

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P





I have an issue with Control with gpu usage on specific level. Research area. I am using RT HIGH,1440P > DLSS 960P. So when i am on battle with enemies my gpu usage drops to 80-90% and fps are like 80-90fps. I compared with somebody on youtube and someone with 2080 ti and 9900 have there the same fps like me on 1080P and he have 98% gpu load.

So why i have lower gpu load and the same fps? Thanks





that place ---> 10:57 sec







Maybe game issue?I dont have any background process.





ps:

My fps are better only in 1440P without DLSS + normal i have 99%gusage