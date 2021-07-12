Control hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu.

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,031
Hello dear users. First my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD

Today i run Control. But had some weird issue with synchronization in epic launcher to run Control. Synchronization took so long ( 3 minutes ,normal is 3 seconds ) and i was unable to run game. After 3 minutes i run game.
And then game hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu. There was black screen with mouse pointer + msi afterburner stats. All hangs and stop. Then i force ctrl alt delete logout from system and next time game run super fast without waiting and no hang. My question. That hang was related to game or server issues with epic or hardware?
That happened first time for me.
Game never crash for me in 24 hours. That hang happened today first time after launching game in third screen before menu.


ps:
nothing in event viewer , no crash,no error
 
Last edited:
M

MrCaffeineX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2011
Messages
1,507
mgty23 said:
Hello dear users. First my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD

Today i run Control. But had some weird issue with synchronization in epic launcher to run Control. Synchronization took so long ( 3 minutes ,normal is 3 seconds ) and i was unable to run game. After 3 minutes i run game.
And then game hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu. There was black screen with mouse pointer + msi afterburner stats. All hangs and stop. Then i force ctrl alt delete logout from system and next time game run super fast without waiting and no hang. My question. That hang was related to game or server issues with epic or hardware?
That happened first time for me.
Game never crash for me in 24 hours. That hang happened today first time after launching game in third screen before menu.


ps:
nothing in event viewer , no crash,no error
Click to expand...
I had an issue playing Red Dead Redemption from the Epic Games store where the game would crash during the intro logo screens while having the Epic Games client running in the background. The only way that I could play was to immediately Alt-Tab out to the Epic Games client and close it as soon as I launched the game. I eventually had it refunded and bought the game directly from Rockstar so I wouldn't need the Epic Games client software on my PC anymore.

I had a similar issue with Ark: Survival Evolved (it was free through Epic Games at one point). I play in windowed mode and whenever a random advertisement "notification" would pop up from the Epic Games tray icon, the game window would freeze. Sometimes it would come back after a few seconds, but a lot of the time I would have to quit and relaunch the game. I haven't had any issues with it since I switched to the Steam version.

For me, the moral of the story is to avoid the Epic Games client and their store. Even free games aren't worth the hassles of random performance issues, unexplained freezes/crashes, or my personal favorite: there is no way to back up games or download them on one PC then transfer them to another (I know there are plenty of tutorials online - none of them worked). This probably sounds like an advertisement for Steam, but their platform is superior, in my opinion.
 
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,031
MrCaffeineX said:
I had an issue playing Red Dead Redemption from the Epic Games store where the game would crash during the intro logo screens while having the Epic Games client running in the background. The only way that I could play was to immediately Alt-Tab out to the Epic Games client and close it as soon as I launched the game. I eventually had it refunded and bought the game directly from Rockstar so I wouldn't need the Epic Games client software on my PC anymore.

I had a similar issue with Ark: Survival Evolved (it was free through Epic Games at one point). I play in windowed mode and whenever a random advertisement "notification" would pop up from the Epic Games tray icon, the game window would freeze. Sometimes it would come back after a few seconds, but a lot of the time I would have to quit and relaunch the game. I haven't had any issues with it since I switched to the Steam version.

For me, the moral of the story is to avoid the Epic Games client and their store. Even free games aren't worth the hassles of random performance issues, unexplained freezes/crashes, or my personal favorite: there is no way to back up games or download them on one PC then transfer them to another (I know there are plenty of tutorials online - none of them worked). This probably sounds like an advertisement for Steam, but their platform is superior, in my opinion.
Click to expand...
So if that happened once not worries?:) Game runs fine again :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top