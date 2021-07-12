Control hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu.

Hello dear users. First my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Today i run Control. But had some weird issue with synchronization in epic launcher to run Control. Synchronization took so long ( 3 minutes ,normal is 3 seconds ) and i was unable to run game. After 3 minutes i run game.
And then game hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu. There was black screen with mouse pointer + msi afterburner stats. All hangs and stop. Then i force ctrl alt delete logout from system and next time game run super fast without waiting and no hang. My question. That hang was related to game or server issues with epic or hardware?
That happened first time for me.
Game never crash for me in 24 hours. That hang happened today first time after launching game in third screen before menu.
ps:
nothing in event viewer , no crash,no error
