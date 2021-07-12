Control hangs after 3 cinematic advertisement before menu.

I had an issue playing Red Dead Redemption from the Epic Games store where the game would crash during the intro logo screens while having the Epic Games client running in the background. The only way that I could play was to immediately Alt-Tab out to the Epic Games client and close it as soon as I launched the game. I eventually had it refunded and bought the game directly from Rockstar so I wouldn't need the Epic Games client software on my PC anymore.



I had a similar issue with Ark: Survival Evolved (it was free through Epic Games at one point). I play in windowed mode and whenever a random advertisement "notification" would pop up from the Epic Games tray icon, the game window would freeze. Sometimes it would come back after a few seconds, but a lot of the time I would have to quit and relaunch the game. I haven't had any issues with it since I switched to the Steam version.



For me, the moral of the story is to avoid the Epic Games client and their store. Even free games aren't worth the hassles of random performance issues, unexplained freezes/crashes, or my personal favorite: there is no way to back up games or download them on one PC then transfer them to another (I know there are plenty of tutorials online - none of them worked). This probably sounds like an advertisement for Steam, but their platform is superior, in my opinion.