Control - gamma colours more darker?

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P





I have question about Control. For a moment game stutter for 1 second and after that i think colours gets more darker than normal.Is this possible? Or i am oversensitive and panic?