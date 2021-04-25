Control - DLSS looks awesome

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gigabyte Gaming Oc ( 62C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P



Hello dear users. I am after ban. Promise to stop making "non issue" topics like before.



I have a question about Control game. Playing on 1440P + RT High with MSAA 4x render i have from 55fps-80fps during large battles. Graphic is nice.

But when i switch to DLSS ( 960P ) i can say that image is better and have between 80-120fps.

My question is how is this possible that DLSS ( 960P ) looks awesome too ,like 1440P render or even better?