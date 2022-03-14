Control - crash

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz stock
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming stock
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have my pc till April 2021 and control never crashed in tousand of hours pf play.Today i left game running when i was working on laptop. After 6 hours i saw desktop and game crashed.
Game crashed after 6 hours.
I checked event logs for errors. No driver crash . But something like that:
fault: "coregame rmdwin" controldx12error.
Is my pc stable?
