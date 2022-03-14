Control - crash

Hi my pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz stock

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming stock

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD





I have my pc till April 2021 and control never crashed in tousand of hours pf play.Today i left game running when i was working on laptop. After 6 hours i saw desktop and game crashed.

I checked event logs for errors. No driver crash . But something like that:

fault: "coregame rmdwin" controldx12error.



Is my pc stable?