Control - crash question

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,088
Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


I have 6 months pc and control never crash. Today it crashed first time i dont know why.
I dont oc pc. All stock.

Should i be worried?
Here is log:

Faulting application name: Control_DX12.exe, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d63a157
Faulting module name: snd_rmdwin10_f.dll, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d639ffc
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000000868e6
Faulting process id: 0x2efc
Faulting application start time: 0x01d55f499e68b2a8
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\Control_DX12.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\snd_rmdwin10_f.dll
Report Id: 1706242a-dc28-47a0-96ca-3eb229adc272
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:


I checked event log and no driver crash. Just that error. Thanks!

PS:
Before game i only deleted 2 files . It was 2 files overlays from Epic.
EOSOverlayRenderer-Win32-Shipping.exe/EOSOverlayRenderer-Win64-Shipping.exe
I deleted them to maybe gain performance. Or not it was because of this?
 
jobert

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2020
Messages
405
You know those files have nothing to do with the crash it's just for the overlay for the epic launcher. The game has crashed on me before too in the past.
 
