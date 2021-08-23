Control - crash question

Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
I have 6 months pc and control never crash. Today it crashed first time i dont know why.
I dont oc pc. All stock.
Should i be worried?
Here is log:
Faulting application name: Control_DX12.exe, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d63a157
Faulting module name: snd_rmdwin10_f.dll, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d639ffc
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000000868e6
Faulting process id: 0x2efc
Faulting application start time: 0x01d55f499e68b2a8
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\Control_DX12.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\snd_rmdwin10_f.dll
Report Id: 1706242a-dc28-47a0-96ca-3eb229adc272
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
I checked event log and no driver crash. Just that error. Thanks!
PS:
Before game i only deleted 2 files . It was 2 files overlays from Epic.
EOSOverlayRenderer-Win32-Shipping.exe/EOSOverlayRenderer-Win64-Shipping.exe
I deleted them to maybe gain performance. Or not it was because of this?
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
I have 6 months pc and control never crash. Today it crashed first time i dont know why.
I dont oc pc. All stock.
Should i be worried?
Here is log:
Faulting application name: Control_DX12.exe, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d63a157
Faulting module name: snd_rmdwin10_f.dll, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d639ffc
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000000868e6
Faulting process id: 0x2efc
Faulting application start time: 0x01d55f499e68b2a8
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\Control_DX12.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\snd_rmdwin10_f.dll
Report Id: 1706242a-dc28-47a0-96ca-3eb229adc272
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
I checked event log and no driver crash. Just that error. Thanks!
PS:
Before game i only deleted 2 files . It was 2 files overlays from Epic.
EOSOverlayRenderer-Win32-Shipping.exe/EOSOverlayRenderer-Win64-Shipping.exe
I deleted them to maybe gain performance. Or not it was because of this?