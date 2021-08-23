Control - crash question

Hello.PC:Monitor:AORUS FI27QCpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMPPsu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TXmb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSDCase: Cooler Master Cosmos C700PI have 6 months pc and control never crash. Today it crashed first time i dont know why.I dont oc pc. All stock.Should i be worried?Here is log:Faulting application name: Control_DX12.exe, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d63a157Faulting module name: snd_rmdwin10_f.dll, version: 0.0.269.9979, time stamp: 0x5d639ffcException code: 0xc0000005Fault offset: 0x00000000000868e6Faulting process id: 0x2efcFaulting application start time: 0x01d55f499e68b2a8Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\Control_DX12.exeFaulting module path: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\ControlDemo\snd_rmdwin10_f.dllReport Id: 1706242a-dc28-47a0-96ca-3eb229adc272Faulting package full name:Faulting package-relative application ID:I checked event log and no driver crash. Just that error. Thanks!PS:Before game i only deleted 2 files . It was 2 files overlays from Epic.I deleted them to maybe gain performance. Or not it was because of this?