Control crash - 12900K - maybe xmp not stable?

Hi pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 40-50C in Far Cry 6 )



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5



SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE



I have Windows 10 installed the newest version. Today i run for more time Control and it crashed to desktop. App error in event logs:rlmdwin10 dll. No driver crash.

Should i turn off xmp to check again or it was one off? I am running game again to see if it crashes again. rl_rmdwin10_f.dll as fault in event viewer

Cpu and gpu is on stock. Only XMP on 3600 in gear 1.