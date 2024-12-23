  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Contractors: Showdown ExFilZone - [New Wipe with Weapon Building]

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
401
Contractors: Showdown - ExFilZone

This one is cool, the already well established Contractors team put out a pretty damn cool demo/trial/playtest for their new VR Extraction Shooter game mode called ExFilZone. You can request access now on Steam to test it out and I've already played a couple hours of it and it feels rather fleshed out with a much bigger bunker, more customization, and what feels like an overall better experience compared to Ghosts of Tabor, but that's just my opinion. Request a play test and give it a shot!
 
I just had a 4-5 hour long session with a guy I teamed up with and it was amazing. This really feels so much more polished and better than Tabor that it isn't even funny. I was wanting to play even longer, but was getting exhausted from all the movement I was doing consistently. Turns out the handgun/pistols are super viable and I've started to run with them. So much fun!
 
Coming April 24th, an incredibly massive content update is coming with wipe.

New map
New bosses
New weapons
New missions
New hideout upgrades
Secure containers
Key walls
Etc.

From what it looks like, they genuinely listened to the community and are basically adding a ton of stuff that was requested. Don't even know the full extent of everything they're going to add since everything we've found out has been dev peeks and video shorts. I absolutely loved the game and have been playing it like crazy, now it feels like they've just added 2x-3x more reasons to play. I'm going to be playing even more now once this hits!
 
Another massive update/wipe is coming on Sept. 4th.

New Map
New Boss
New Trader
New Missions (Additional %50 more missions, so going from 150 to ~225)
New Engine (UE5)
Full gun customization(Sprays, attachments, every part can now be removed/upgraded)
Weapon Presets(Set up a gun the way you want and save it's config for later purchase)

Plus a lot of things that are likely being hidden and you're only getting glimpses of in little videos. This is going to be a BIG wipe.
 
