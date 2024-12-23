Contractors: Showdown ExFilZone - [Massive content update]

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 382
Contractors: Showdown - ExFilZone
This one is cool, the already well established Contractors team put out a pretty damn cool demo/trial/playtest for their new VR Extraction Shooter game mode called ExFilZone. You can request access now on Steam to test it out and I've already played a couple hours of it and it feels rather fleshed out with a much bigger bunker, more customization, and what feels like an overall better experience compared to Ghosts of Tabor, but that's just my opinion. Request a play test and give it a shot!
