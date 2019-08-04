Contra Rogue Corps

Comixbooks
There was a game similar to this game for the PS2 Contra Corps but this looks fun.
This appears to be closer to Smash T.V. gameplay and not Contra.
Contra: Legacy of War on PS1 was a decent attempt at keeping the Contra feel and moving to 3D, but this doens't appear to have that same vibe.
Comixbooks don't lie we know you bought it for $50.
Mercenary Kings is pretty fun, been awhile since I played it. I seem to recall feeling like progression felt really sluggish, but the gameplay was overall good.