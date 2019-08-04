Contra Rogue Corps

  • Contra: Rogue Corps is an upcoming run-and-gun game developed and published by Konami and the newest entry in the Contra series. The game is scheduled for release on September 24, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
 
There was a game similar to this game for the PS2 Contra Corps but this looks fun.
 
I’m still amazed people are still misspelling Rogue and Rouge. Like damn man how excited were you to see people’s reaction to a game, may it be positive or negative. You got me to reply!
 
The last contra game I played was contra 3: alien wars for the snes. Perhaps someone could explain why this footages shows a panda in an isometric perspective?
 
This appears to be closer to Smash T.V. gameplay and not Contra.

Contra: Legacy of War on PS1 was a decent attempt at keeping the Contra feel and moving to 3D, but this doens't appear to have that same vibe.

 
Aix. said:
This appears to be closer to Smash T.V. gameplay and not Contra.

Contra: Legacy of War on PS1 was a decent attempt at keeping the Contra feel and moving to 3D, but this doens't appear to have that same vibe.

It shipped with 3d glasses, the last level on it was horrible, like an acid trip.
 
Yeah that is kinda pricey for this game it does have online Mulitplayer.
I'm seeing 39.99 for the regular edition in the states.
 
This looks like a $20 game at most, and that's mainly because it has the Contra name. If this was posted to Imgur with the caption "check out my indie game I'm releasing soon" no one would bat an eye.
 
Plus for another 5 bucks you can buy the "Season Pass" which gives you weapons and cosmetics...LOL

The season pass is 50% off already.
 
Its disappointing that the game is not getting favorable reviews - a good Contra game would have been nice. I'd suggest looking into...



Which seems to be directly inspired by Contra, updated with new content/unlockable routes, and well received.



This is closer aesthetically to Metal Slug vs Contra, but it has a suprisingly deep progression system too. So if Rogue Corps is a flop, these two may be a better alternative to give a try.
 
Mercenary Kings is pretty fun, been awhile since I played it. I seem to recall feeling like progression felt really sluggish, but the gameplay was overall good.
 
MavericK said:
Mercenary Kings is pretty fun, been awhile since I played it. I seem to recall feeling like progression felt really sluggish, but the gameplay was overall good.
They've developed it quite a bit and I too should revisit it. From early access to awhile after its release, progression was a bit wonky, but they've added a good bit more content and some additional guidance too last I checked. The "Reloaded Edition" added quite a bit, but I'll need to check it out for myself. Note that a percentage of the game is dedicated to running various missions in order to get certain drops, if you want certain weapons/items, but they've made that a lot more clear and less "grindy" last I played, so I assume that its even better now.
 
