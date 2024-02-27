Contra Operation Galuga

Comixbooks said: Is like the last 20 contra games that left people empty? Just a Nostalgia trip minus the original pixels and sprites.

Maybe CD keys has a cheap price



cut paste--- from the best review I could find



$36 for a 2 hour game? Is this a joke?

I will pay $10 maximum. Why are you trying to take advantage of people with this ridiculous price? Click to expand...

No it's really good.Also no.The "Story Mode" which you have to do should take about two hours if you are at all familiar with Contra. This also unlocks the next three characters. Then there are four more characters to unlock. You do not have to crunch story mode to do this. You can rush arcade. All the characters have different base abilities (double jumps, dashes, slides, fly, grapping hook, claws blah blah blah) and while most of the unlockable power ups are the same they all have a unique one that relates to their play style. The game plays completely different with each one.Challenge mode unlocks as well which is also pretty neat. But that's not the mind fuck there are ultra hard modes and then an ultra extreme hard mode. People have already beaten them including no damage but it's not possible without some of the input tricks back from Contra III the Alien Wars.It looks like Hard Corps and Alien Wars are on the way as well.It's well worth the 40. Now stuff like Hunt Showdown and other graphics games. Yeah fuck that when it's part of a humble bundle I'll touch a PC FPS game.