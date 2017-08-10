Consumer Reports: Don't Buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop or Tablet

We have about a hundred SP4 and a dozen Surface Books.



I hate them. Keyboards suck on the SP4, the Surface docking stations have been nothing but trouble, their Marvell WiFi is junk, and PXE can only be done on their USB NICs (which costs $40 per). We switched to USB 3 based docks, and things have been better, but...I'd rather have the Thinkpad Yogas. The keyboard is better, docking is always reliable, and no external pen to knock off and lose, as it's harder to lose it in the internal silo. I was able to upgrade to a laptop, and I threatened to go to a used Yoga 12 before I'd take an SP4. Thankfully, we got a Yoga 260 as a replacement of a busted 12 (busted by the repair people!), so I snagged that, and upgraded it to 16GB of RAM to handle my virtualization/multiple RDP stuff. Couldn't do that on a Surface!



Thankfully, we're looking at other models now. We'll see how it goes, but if nothing else, Dell's competition would get us in person repair the next day, as opposed to mailing it off and getting a check to buy a new one as part of our current accidental program.



Now, I know there are tons of users that love them. But from the support standpoint, they're a headache I'll be happy to phase out.