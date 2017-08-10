Consumer Reports: Don't Buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop or Tablet

Megalith
Consumer Reports has pulled its recommendation on Surface laptops and tablets due to "poor predicted reliability in comparison to most other brands." The report suggests that 25 percent of these devices will present their owners with problems by the end of the second year of ownership
Microsoft Surface Pro is designed and built with performance and reliability in mind," Microsoft told CNBC. "Microsoft's real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports' breakage predictability. While we respect Consumer Reports, we don't believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners' true experiences or captures the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation. We're proud of the high performance and versatility marks Surface Pro received in Consumer Reports' laptop lab evaluations."
