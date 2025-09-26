  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Constantly Losing Connection with TP Link router

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,653
Hoping [H] can help me with this issue

I setup a smart cooler vending machine in our building. I used a TP link router to connect it to wifi using an ethernet cable.

Instruction mentioned I should set it to Hotspot as shown in the picture.

It worked great for the first few days but now the router is disconnecting at random times from the wifi and takes about 20-30min to reconnect.

Any ideas on what might be the issue?
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20250925-170300.png
    Screenshot_20250925-170300.png
    511 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top