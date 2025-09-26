Constantly Losing Connection with TP Link router

Hoping [H] can help me with this issue
I setup a smart cooler vending machine in our building. I used a TP link router to connect it to wifi using an ethernet cable.
Instruction mentioned I should set it to Hotspot as shown in the picture.
It worked great for the first few days but now the router is disconnecting at random times from the wifi and takes about 20-30min to reconnect.
Any ideas on what might be the issue?
