Constant disconnects with Google WiFi and C7000 v2 modem/routers. Please assist

Hey All,



Currently using Spectrum as my IP.



About 6 months ago I noticed that the default router Spectrum gave me kept booting, and severely disconnecting me and crashing my entire home network when playing in Modern Warfare Multiplayer. Odd right?



Apparently, it was because of the Puma 6 chipset that was built into that specific modem.



Further down the road, I finally bought a new modem/router kit, the Netgear C7000 Nighthawk. At first, it's been actually quite good compared to the other one I had from Spectrum.



Set up and settings have been pretty much on default since the get go, except for some port forwarding/open settings I did for Steam, Modern Warfare and some other applications.



However, as of the last few weeks, I've been getting seriously bad and inconsistent disconnect issues. Sometimes minutes after the previous disconnect. Some times a few days later. But it appears to be getting worse.





My house internet situation is the 400 megabit tier from Spectrum. The C7000 V2 is the default modem and the Google Wifi Ports (Main is connected directly to the Netgear) are situated around the house.



I disabled router mode yesterday on the C7000 V2, hoping this would fix any possible interference the two were having with one another.



Unfortunately, I don't know if either the Google Wifi ports are going bad, or if it's the Netgear modem that's gone bad too, both, or it's as simple as a specific setting that I'm missing or did not set up.



But this is getting a bit ridiculous. In total, these devices cost around $500 and I'm not feeling they're at all worth it.



What should I do?







Additionally, the Google Wi-Fi set up options are through the Google App, and they seem pretty limited.



The C7000V2 has a decent login screen, but it gets disabled once router mode is turned off, I can't even access it now until I factory reset.



Any assistance on what's going on, or how to find what's going on would be super appreciated.



Something isn't set right, and I'm not sure a setting is out of sync, or what, but all I want to do is have strong and reliable connection throughout the house.



Is the Google Wifi conflicting with the default settings of the Netgear? Or visa versa?



Is it Spectrum? Unsure.