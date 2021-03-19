Constant crashing at Taiga - Rtx 3090

Hi. I have a question about Metro Exodus, Taiga level.



When i met first enemies on taiga level, on 1 camp, i am getting constant freezing/crashing. . All i can do is ctrl alt delete and kill process. Happens every 3-4 minutes after i met first enemies.I can reproduce every time when i am there.

Event log not show display driver crash or any app crash. Just game is hang.



I have Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming stock OC, 108500K 4800mhz,32 GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP.

In other games or benchmarks never had any single crash. What i must to do?