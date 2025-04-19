  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

Consolidated post desktop and laptop memory, Corsair power supply

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,793
3 z 4 GB SODIMM 2 are 1RL x 8, 1 is 1Rx16. 2 pc. 128 MB 16x64 PC 100 (Toshiba chips) 1 pc Infineon PC 133 $12 + $6 shipping

4 x 8 GB set Corsair DDR3 Vengeance 1600 MHz v 5.21 . Used only short amount of time. NEVER oveclocked. $35 + $5 shipping.

Cosair AX 850 PSU + full set of Corsair power cables. Needs repair, but I don't have the skills. Cables alone worth the price. $50 + $16 shipping.

Will combine items to save on shipping costs/
 
