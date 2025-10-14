  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Console Wars: Next-Generation Xbox Could Outperform PlayStation 6

“Strategy, pricing, and the intended use case will be as crucial as the technology itself. Microsoft is planning a hybrid approach with a console that can run regular PC services. Importantly, Microsoft might design the console to be versatile, allowing users to easily switch from gaming to productivity tasks by simply adding a keyboard and mouse. We could also see two different SKUs, one less powerful, and one with more GPU power but higher versatility. However, this versatility suggests a premium price, with retail predictions exceeding $800. If these leaks are accurate, 2027 could be a pivotal year when two distinct visions of "the future of gaming" compete directly. Both consoles are expected to launch in 2027, with the Xbox anticipated earlier in the year and the PS6 following in the middle to the end of the year.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341887/console-wars-next-generation-xbox-could-outperform-playstation-6
 
