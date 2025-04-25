Considering upgrade to Core Ultra 265k from i7-12700k

dwreski said: I have an i7-12700k with an ASUS PRIME B760M-A with 64GB DDR4, which is the maximum this board can support. I'm a Linux user and use it for my daily driver, including heavy Chrome use (like 15 different windows, each with dozens of tabs), kodi, many network tools, and a Windows VM with at least 16gb. I don't use it to play games at all or heavy AI use.



I definitely need more than 64GB of RAM, but it appears my i7-12700k is really not all that much slower than the Ultra 7 265k.



Am I likely to see a significant performance improvement for my use case with the Ultra 7 265k with 128GB RAM?



Most likely, the RAM increase will make the biggest improvement, but will I benefit overall with an upgrade to justify the cost? Click to expand...

Are you hitting a CPU performance wall? It.....kinda doesn't sound like it?The 265K can often be quite a bit faster in non-gaming scenarios. But, there are a couple of examples where its a lot less than I would have expected. Techpowerup averages it out to 14% better, overall, in their non-gaming suite. Which.....doesn't seem worth the cost. Unless your specific use case is on the higher side of specific improvement.That said, you can get big discounts right now. And if you buy an MSI Z890 mobo, you can get 4 games total, for free. and then sell them to for even more discount.*Looking at this further, you are using DDR4 with your 12700k. But, are limited by the motherboard from using more than 64GB.The 12700K would perform even better with DDR5. But, you would have to buy a motherboard and RAM. At that point, it may make sense to go ahead and get a 265k, anyway. Especially with all of the discounts.