Considering upgrade to Core Ultra 265k from i7-12700k

I have an i7-12700k with an ASUS PRIME B760M-A with 64GB DDR4, which is the maximum this board can support. I'm a Linux user and use it for my daily driver, including heavy Chrome use (like 15 different windows, each with dozens of tabs), kodi, many network tools, and a Windows VM with at least 16gb. I don't use it to play games at all or heavy AI use.
I definitely need more than 64GB of RAM, but it appears my i7-12700k is really not all that much slower than the Ultra 7 265k.
Am I likely to see a significant performance improvement for my use case with the Ultra 7 265k with 128GB RAM?
Most likely, the RAM increase will make the biggest improvement, but will I benefit overall with an upgrade to justify the cost?
