Considering upgrade to Core Ultra 265k from i7-12700k

I have an i7-12700k with an ASUS PRIME B760M-A with 64GB DDR4, which is the maximum this board can support. I'm a Linux user and use it for my daily driver, including heavy Chrome use (like 15 different windows, each with dozens of tabs), kodi, many network tools, and a Windows VM with at least 16gb. I don't use it to play games at all or heavy AI use.

I definitely need more than 64GB of RAM, but it appears my i7-12700k is really not all that much slower than the Ultra 7 265k.

Am I likely to see a significant performance improvement for my use case with the Ultra 7 265k with 128GB RAM?

Most likely, the RAM increase will make the biggest improvement, but will I benefit overall with an upgrade to justify the cost?
 
Are you hitting a CPU performance wall? It.....kinda doesn't sound like it?

The 265K can often be quite a bit faster in non-gaming scenarios. But, there are a couple of examples where its a lot less than I would have expected. Techpowerup averages it out to 14% better, overall, in their non-gaming suite. Which.....doesn't seem worth the cost. Unless your specific use case is on the higher side of specific improvement.

That said, you can get big discounts right now. And if you buy an MSI Z890 mobo, you can get 4 games total, for free. and then sell them to for even more discount.

*Looking at this further, you are using DDR4 with your 12700k. But, are limited by the motherboard from using more than 64GB.

The 12700K would perform even better with DDR5. But, you would have to buy a motherboard and RAM. At that point, it may make sense to go ahead and get a 265k, anyway. Especially with all of the discounts.
 
Digging even further: Actually, the specs page says your DDR4 board supports 128GB
https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/motherboards/prime/prime-b760m-a-d4/techspec/
 
chameleoneel said:
Are you saying the board I linked is not the board which you have?
I just found the printed manual for the manual. You are right - it supports 256GB, which is exactly what I need. I think that's the next step.

Now that I've found that, here also is the dmidecode output showing 256GB as well.
Code: 
Physical Memory Array
        Location: System Board Or Motherboard
        Use: System Memory
        Error Correction Type: None
        Maximum Capacity: 256 GB
        Error Information Handle: Not Provided
        Number Of Devices: 4

It also looks like I have two 32GB DIMMS in there, so I'll just purchase two more.
 
As someone else noted, your board is the DDR5 version. Although your board lists a maximum memory capacity of 256 GB, the highest practical amount of RAM in total that you can easily purchase is currently 192 GB (via four 48 GB sticks) – and then, you’ll likely have to lower the memory clock speeds with four dual-rank DIMMs installed (3600 MT/s is Intel’s official maximum memory speed with four dual-rank DIMMs with your i7-12700K).
 
