Considering 14900k for 3D/Gaming rig, looking for most PCIe lanes.

Time for an upgrade.
I do 3D work and GPU rendering, so use 1 card to drive the monitors (and gaming) and the other card for rendering.
Current system is an i7-6700K, with 2 gpu's, a GTX 1060 and a GTX 1070.
It has served me well for several years.
Looking now at an i9-14900k, and most likely an RTX 4070 for rendering, and a lesser card for gaming.
Open to suggestions re: cpu.
My main interest is keeping as many PCIe lanes as possible. With 2 gpus, multiple SATA drives and a couple M.2 SSD's, I run out of lanes quickly. So any motherboard suggestions welcome as well.
The 3D side of things is more critical than the gaming.
