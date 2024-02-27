Considering 14900k for 3D/Gaming rig, looking for most PCIe lanes.

Blue Proteus said: Good question. I'm guessing I don't. The rendering gpu might benefit from the direct cpu connection, but I'd think the other card driving the monitors might be ok on the chipset. Just guessing though. Click to expand...

I would even venture that maybe you do not need a different card to drive the monitors (could be worth a try to see if either what you do lag or if doing something on them significantly slow down your 3d work), 3d card have specialized hardware for some decoding work depending of what you need the gpu for during the background task, which could open the door to a single more powerful, more vram GPU instead of buying 2.Maybe you could try with your current setup if it is not complicated, but could not tell you if it is a perfect test, Lovelace would have more up to date decoding capacity.If it a piece of mind and you want to be sure (which is not nothing, piece of mind could be cheap), Asus list their motherbord by pcie bifurcation status:Apparently relatively cheap option can work, like on AMD:$180, it has 4 full x16 pci-express slot that can work in 4x4x4x4 mode (which could be quite interesting for you if 4.0x4 do the trick) or x16 and x1, 8xsata, 2xm2Or for x8/x8 in Intel:- 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Slots (PCIE1 and PCIE2),