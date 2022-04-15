Connection Manager Recommendations

I assume many of you are in the same boat as me, managing multiple servers from your Windows laptop. I manage close to 600 servers, most on-prem in ESXi and a small percentage in AWS. For Windows servers, I use a combination of RDP, ESXi console, and the old RDCMan to connect in to them.



I had been using Termius for all of my Ubuntu servers, but it's been clunky. What are your recommendations for managing SSH connections? Termius allowed for tabbed browsing and copy/paste, but I'm curious to see if anyone uses something better.