Connection between Router and Switch keeps dropping to 100Mbit

My old router died in a lightning related incident so I got a new one, and ever since then the connection speed between my router and a switch keeps dropping down to 100mbit. If I unplug the cable at the router side then immediately reconnect it then it goes back to Gigabit and remains so until it decides to drop again days or even weeks later.



I know the first thing to try is to replace the cable, but that will be the last thing I do because the cable is routed through a wall behind trim, under the doorsill etc. So I'm asking is there anything else I can do before going for that



The router is a Tp-Link Archer A8, I know it is probably not the best eva, but I assumed it couldn't be worse than the 12 year old linksys it replaced that already had one port dead on it before it completely died.