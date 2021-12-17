Connecting two laptops to monitor

Hi everyone.
I would like to connect my personal laptop (Macbook Pro m1 max) and my work laptop (Surface 4) to my monitor (pro display xdr).
Is there a device that I can connect the two laptops to the monitor and can I press a button to switch between the laptops on the display?
Greatly appreciate the assistance.
Thank you.
