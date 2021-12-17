Connecting two laptops to monitor

J

JakeJ

n00b
Joined
Jun 12, 2017
Messages
2
Hi everyone.

I would like to connect my personal laptop (Macbook Pro m1 max) and my work laptop (Surface 4) to my monitor (pro display xdr).

Is there a device that I can connect the two laptops to the monitor and can I press a button to switch between the laptops on the display?

Greatly appreciate the assistance.

Thank you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top