Connecting two different sets of powered bookshelf speakers to act as one set of 4 speakers?

So, I have a 2.0 speaker setup (powered vanatoo transparent one) with my gaming PC, and I was considering getting two more powered bookshelf speakers (something less expensive than the vanatoo's) so I can make myself a 4.0 surround system.

However the problem I'm foreseeing is how do I get two seperate speaker systems to act as one 4 speaker system? If my Vanatoos are using USB, and the new bookshelf speakers are using RCA or optical, how do I get Windows to lump them together and act as one set? Would the new powered speakers also need to use a USB input?

Is there a software solution for this, or would I need to ge a new sound card that can accomplish this?



Just wondering if any of you had and input, thanks.