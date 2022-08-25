Connecting two different sets of powered bookshelf speakers to act as one set of 4 speakers?

Gatecrasher3000

So, I have a 2.0 speaker setup (powered vanatoo transparent one) with my gaming PC, and I was considering getting two more powered bookshelf speakers (something less expensive than the vanatoo's) so I can make myself a 4.0 surround system.
However the problem I'm foreseeing is how do I get two seperate speaker systems to act as one 4 speaker system? If my Vanatoos are using USB, and the new bookshelf speakers are using RCA or optical, how do I get Windows to lump them together and act as one set? Would the new powered speakers also need to use a USB input?
Is there a software solution for this, or would I need to ge a new sound card that can accomplish this?

Just wondering if any of you had and input, thanks.
 
duronboy

vanatoo's also have analog inputs, so you could just get a 1/8(3.5mm) jack splitter for use with onboard audio or a discrete DAC.

So you could have 1/8 male to two 1/8 female splitter either going into your onboard headphone out, or the analog out of any discrete DAC. From there you'd have a 1/8 male to 1/8 male patch (however long it needs to be) going to the vanatoos, and 1/8 male to RCA female stereo for the new set of speakers.

The vanatoos have optical in as well, so you could get an optical splitter to have digital going into both speakers.
 
