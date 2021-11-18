Connecting to the internet randomly slows down some apps opening-up

LGabrielPhoto
Jan 5, 2006
3,155
UPDATED ISSUE:
I have NO IDEA why this is happening but when I disable the network adapters I tested the same plug-in in Photoshop and it takes only 4 seconds to open over and over.
But if my internet adapter and connect to the internet it can take up to 30 seconds!
A few other apps like CPUZ can get stuck at 70% loading before finishing.
Or for example, Crystalmark also opens instantly when the internet is disabled but the moment I enable the network adapter and connect to the internet, the issues begin again and CrystalMark can be instant or take up to 20 seconds to open.
I tried both NICs the Realtek and Intel one (which I had disabled until now and only tested one at a time enabled) and both create the random issue with the slow opening of some apps.
This is perplexing!
I hope someone has an idea before I end up trying to reinstall my OS
BTW, this happened with both Windows 10 and 11 now.
Asus x570 Hero Wifi with 5950x just in case.
Hello,
I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.
For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).
Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.
I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.
Any ideas?
I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.
Thanks
