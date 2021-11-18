Connecting to the internet randomly slows down some apps opening-up

UPDATED ISSUE:

I have NO IDEA why this is happening but when I disable the network adapters I tested the same plug-in in Photoshop and it takes only 4 seconds to open over and over.
But if my internet adapter and connect to the internet it can take up to 30 seconds!

A few other apps like CPUZ can get stuck at 70% loading before finishing.
Or for example, Crystalmark also opens instantly when the internet is disabled but the moment I enable the network adapter and connect to the internet, the issues begin again and CrystalMark can be instant or take up to 20 seconds to open.

I tried both NICs the Realtek and Intel one (which I had disabled until now and only tested one at a time enabled) and both create the random issue with the slow opening of some apps.
This is perplexing!
I hope someone has an idea before I end up trying to reinstall my OS

BTW, this happened with both Windows 10 and 11 now.

Asus x570 Hero Wifi with 5950x just in case.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello,
I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.
For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).
Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.
I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.
Any ideas?

I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.
Thanks
 
B00nie

B00nie

LGabrielPhoto said:
Hello,
I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.
For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).
Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.
I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.
Any ideas?

I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.
Thanks
Which antivirus are you using? Random/consistent lagginess opening files and folders is a typical symptom of a heavy/buggy antivirus.
 
LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

B00nie said:
Which antivirus are you using? Random/consistent lagginess opening files and folders is a typical symptom of a heavy/buggy antivirus.
Kaspersky. I'm pretty sure I have tested with it closed but I will check again just in case.
 
B00nie

B00nie

LGabrielPhoto said:
Kaspersky. I'm pretty sure I have tested with it closed but I will check again just in case.
Kaspersky is known as one of the heaviest AV:s. Remember that disabling the AV from the control panel doesn't cut it, you need a full unintall and reboot to verify the issue. The AV makes root level system hooks that are not removed by a simple disabling.

Second thing to check is disabling your service discovery, I've seen cases where networked drives were polled every time user accessed the file structure, making it laggy.
 
LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

B00nie said:
Kaspersky is known as one of the heaviest AV:s. Remember that disabling the AV from the control panel doesn't cut it, you need a full unintall and reboot to verify the issue. The AV makes root level system hooks that are not removed by a simple disabling.

Second thing to check is disabling your service discovery, I've seen cases where networked drives were polled every time user accessed the file structure, making it laggy.
Removing it did not help.
This is so odd, for example, if I run Crystladisk Mark I was clicking on the shortcuts for the 32 and the 64 bit versions and they were opening instantly but at some point of opening and closing them over and over, one suddenly took 20 seconds to open. Same thing when CPUZ is loading..it may open fast or get stock at the storage 70% part for a while.
Same with some plugins in Photoshop (the plugin and photoshop are both on my fastest NMVE drive btw same as crystal disk). The plug in may open in 7 seconds or take 30 seconds randomly.

For testing disconnecting all my drives I went to the BIOS and disabled Sata so only the 2 NVME ones were left detected but I wonder if that is good enough to rule out some drive issue...
 
B00nie

B00nie

LGabrielPhoto said:
Removing it did not help.
This is so odd, for example, if I run Crystladisk Mark I was clicking on the shortcuts for the 32 and the 64 bit versions and they were opening instantly but at some point of opening and closing them over and over, one suddenly took 20 seconds to open. Same thing when CPUZ is loading..it may open fast or get stock at the storage 70% part for a while.
Same with some plugins in Photoshop (the plugin and photoshop are both on my fastest NMVE drive btw same as crystal disk). The plug in may open in 7 seconds or take 30 seconds randomly.

For testing disconnecting all my drives I went to the BIOS and disabled Sata so only the 2 NVME ones were left detected but I wonder if that is good enough to rule out some drive issue...
Try unplugging the ethernet/wifi and test again. If it helps it's some sort of network discovery thing.
 
LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

B00nie said:
Try unplugging the ethernet/wifi and test again. If it helps it's some sort of network discovery thing.
I have NO IDEA why this is happening but you found something indeed. I disabled the network adapters and the same plug in in Photoshop takes only 4 seconds to open over and over. Crystalmark also opens instantly. The moment I enable the network adapter and connect to the internet, the issues begin again. I tried both NICs the Realtek and Intel one (which I had disabled until now and only tested one at a time enabled) and both create the random issue with slow opening of some apps.
This is perplexing!
 
