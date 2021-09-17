Connecting Google Pad to Receiver and HDTV

Hi all. I could sure use some help. I have my HDTV and Yamaha Receiver connected to ATT Uverse with a DVR. My receiver is about 15 years old. and Google Pad about 10 years old. I want to watch videos and shows on the Internet. I tried connecting the Google Pad's HDMI plug to an open HDMI plug on my receiver. However, I only hear sound and get no picture. I noticed there are a couple of other HDMI plugs on the Google Pad. Maybe I have the wrong plug on the pad connected. I made sure I switched my HDMI plug to the corresponding number showing on my receiver. Is it possible for me to connect a Google Pad to a TV with a receiver?

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks, ptfitzy