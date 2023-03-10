Connecting Front Panel USB-C Gen 2 to internal Gen 2x2 header

E

ElevenFingers

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2008
Messages
157
Hi,

Bit of a first world problem here and I think I know the answer, but I just wanted to double check.

Can I connect the Front Panel USB-C Gen 2x1 (10gbps) of a case like the H7 Flow to a USB-C Gen 2x2 (20gbps) header like on the Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX or MSI Pro X670-P WIFI? I understand it would be throttled to 10gbps, I'm just curious if they're compatible. The two motherboards do not have specific Gen 2x1 headers afaik.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top