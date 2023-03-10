Connecting Front Panel USB-C Gen 2 to internal Gen 2x2 header

Hi,



Bit of a first world problem here and I think I know the answer, but I just wanted to double check.



Can I connect the Front Panel USB-C Gen 2x1 (10gbps) of a case like the H7 Flow to a USB-C Gen 2x2 (20gbps) header like on the Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX or MSI Pro X670-P WIFI? I understand it would be throttled to 10gbps, I'm just curious if they're compatible. The two motherboards do not have specific Gen 2x1 headers afaik.



Thanks