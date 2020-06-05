Connecting 6+2 to video card, and 8 pin side into Power supply

Yes i'm still a noob with hardware, practicing with the 6+2 connection part can't seem to get them to stay together right now in a few hours receiving my first video card upgrade in a while thats gonna need one 8 pin connection, Power supply only has 6+2 to 8 Pin Cables, so hopefully when it does arrive, and i get the old card out, the new card installs fine underneath CPU cooler in my Asus G11CD-K system, then figure out the cable/routing, and then i should be good i think hopefully


Sorry for such a noob question, guess my experience shows even asking this lol.
 
The 6+2 goes into the card. You need to hold the 6+2 together while you plug it into the card.
 
The 6+2 goes into the card. You need to hold the 6+2 together while you plug it into the card.
Oh ok that seems simple enough holding 6+2 connector together while plugging in. Current Card Geforce 1050 2GB doesn't use PCi-e power, so new to me, but think this should figure it fully out
 
