Connecting 2 switches, about 50 feet apart, cabling questions

Struggling to unpack this. Current: Enterprise switches directly connected via Eth5e. One to a 1GB port the other 2.5GB. --- Why aren't they both plugged into 2.5GB now? 5e is on the razors edge max capability trying to run 2.5GB. I'm assuming you are doing this mix currently because 2.5 to 2.5 had traffic impairments or flat didn't work.



So SFP+ is the type of trasceiver that can slot into the chassis and be recognized. Nothing to do with the cable except dictate the medium of cable you're going to use. The answer I would say is SFP+ fiber transceiver and run fiber between the two. There is no point getting SFP+ copper transceivers and then running Cat6/7/8 cable. You will create more heat and power draw doing this as well. If you're running a new cable, just make it fiber and be future proof for new specs to come and eliminate any interference cases. Disclaimer: This is under the assumption the SFP+ ports are 10GB. If they are only 2.5GB, I wouldn't change anything assuming this is only for home use case internal and all clients are 1GB.



Yes, you can do a SFP-Eth to normal Eth jack. Again, I wouldn't.



I would also run two cables just in case and remember your bend radius's with fiber and pressure limits of mounting clips/straps.