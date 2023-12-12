Connecting 2 switches, about 50 feet apart, cabling questions

I have 2 Ubiquiti POE enterprise switches, less than 50 feet from each other (via attic cable route). I have SFP+ ports available on both, and I also have 2.5GbE ports available on both.

Currently I have them connected via CAT5E cable on the 1 GbE ports (1 GbE on the 24 port switch and 2.5 GbE on the 8 port switch).

If I upgrade to SFP+ cable, I’ll have to crawl around in the attic. It’s winter, so now is the time to do it. I have read (here on [H]), that going to SFP+ will only give me marginal improvements. Most likely not worth the effort. The cost of the cable is trivial, its the deployment that will be time consuming.

So what exact cable and port configuration would you recommend I use to optimize the speed between these 2 switches?

Edit. Unrelated question. Can I use the SFP+ port on the switch with an ethernet adapter, and on the other end of the cable hook it up to straight ethernet? One side SFP+ with adapter and the other end no adapter? I may need the extra port if I run out.
 
Struggling to unpack this. Current: Enterprise switches directly connected via Eth5e. One to a 1GB port the other 2.5GB. --- Why aren't they both plugged into 2.5GB now? 5e is on the razors edge max capability trying to run 2.5GB. I'm assuming you are doing this mix currently because 2.5 to 2.5 had traffic impairments or flat didn't work.

So SFP+ is the type of trasceiver that can slot into the chassis and be recognized. Nothing to do with the cable except dictate the medium of cable you're going to use. The answer I would say is SFP+ fiber transceiver and run fiber between the two. There is no point getting SFP+ copper transceivers and then running Cat6/7/8 cable. You will create more heat and power draw doing this as well. If you're running a new cable, just make it fiber and be future proof for new specs to come and eliminate any interference cases. Disclaimer: This is under the assumption the SFP+ ports are 10GB. If they are only 2.5GB, I wouldn't change anything assuming this is only for home use case internal and all clients are 1GB.

Yes, you can do a SFP-Eth to normal Eth jack. Again, I wouldn't.

I would also run two cables just in case and remember your bend radius's with fiber and pressure limits of mounting clips/straps.
 
