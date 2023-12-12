Connecting 2 switches, about 50 feet apart, cabling questions

I have 2 Ubiquiti POE enterprise switches, less than 50 feet from each other (via attic cable route). I have SFP+ ports available on both, and I also have 2.5GbE ports available on both.
Currently I have them connected via CAT5E cable on the 1 GbE ports (1 GbE on the 24 port switch and 2.5 GbE on the 8 port switch).
If I upgrade to SFP+ cable, I’ll have to crawl around in the attic. It’s winter, so now is the time to do it. I have read (here on [H]), that going to SFP+ will only give me marginal improvements. Most likely not worth the effort. The cost of the cable is trivial, its the deployment that will be time consuming.
So what exact cable and port configuration would you recommend I use to optimize the speed between these 2 switches?
Edit. Unrelated question. Can I use the SFP+ port on the switch with an ethernet adapter, and on the other end of the cable hook it up to straight ethernet? One side SFP+ with adapter and the other end no adapter? I may need the extra port if I run out.
