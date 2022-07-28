Connect remotely

LiGreen

LiGreen

n00b
Joined
Jul 28, 2022
Messages
1
Hi all, help, please. I need to connect to a computer remotely. Connect remotely and be able to control the computer's camera.
I have not done this before, so I would be grateful for a detailed description of the process of connecting, or maybe a tool for this advise.
I will be grateful for help!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
40,915
any remote desktop program will work, even free teamviewer(edit: or windows remote desktop). follow their instructions to install on both systems and then connect to the remote one. done.
ps: welcome to [H]!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top