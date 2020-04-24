Connect Corsair H100i Pro to ASUS motherborad prime Z390-A connectors confusion

Can someone confirm if that is correct ?

Dear folksTrying to build new computers and I got confused where to connect Corsair H100i Pro to ASUS motherborad prime Z390-A.I have confused which one it would the right connectorThe confused motherboard connectors for me are :"CHA_FAN1",,,,,,,,,"CHA_FAN2",,,,,,,"CPU FAN" ......."CPU_FAN",,,,,,,,,"CPU_OPT",,,,,,,,,,,,"AIO_PUMP"My interpretation as below :-----------------------------------1-Case is Phanteks Eclipse P400A Tempered Glass bty default has two chassis fans rear and front,,,,I would assume that those two fans should be connected to connectors called : "CHA_FAN1" and "CHA_FAN2" not CPU_FAN,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Is that right2- Cooler pump has 4 cables two of them supposed to be connected to the cooler's fan based on this video (Yes it might not be authenticated source),,,,,,One cable supposed to be connected to "AIO_PUMP" ,,,,,,,as I have seen it was connected to be "CPU_FAN" connector ?And the last one which is SATA type would be connected to PSU,,,,Thx