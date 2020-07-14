Connect Aluminum to Copper Wire for PicoPSU?

I Have a 80 Watt PicoPSU with a 60 Watt 12v Power Adapter(Purchased as kit from Mini-box). Setup has been working just fine but I decided to extend the 2 wires for the 12v Input barrel jack as they were not quite long enough(stressed) and further made cable management a pain. The wires are soldered to the Pico and Barrel jack and the jacket reads 18 AWG and after stripping they appear to be Aluminum. I am looking to extend these wires using an old 18 AWG Copper Appliance Cord. I was wondering if its safe to just use a typical copper wire nut to connect the two sets of wire? I am familiar with connecting Copper and Aluminum for mains service AC where special connectors and/or anti-oxidant paste must be used. I just am unsure if the same precautions should be used in this scenario. I am aware I could just remove the Aluminum Wire and solder the copper directly to the Pico and Barrel Jack but my soldering skills are not so good with things so small(but hey practice is always good)