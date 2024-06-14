Congress takes Microsoft to pound town.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...mode-says-it-will-prioritize-security-over-ai
TLDR; Microsoft chose profits over fixing 2 big security holes that allowed Russia and China to land successful cyberattacks against the US Government.
Microsoft will adopt all the government's 16 recommendations
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/..._the_Summer_2023_MEO_Intrusion_Final_508c.pdf
Microsoft will be forced to stop charging for key security features they tied to their O365 services
Microsoft will hire 34,000 full-time engineers dedicated to 18 security objectives, which includes tying CEO and executive pay to the effectiveness of those security measures.
https://arstechnica.com/information...ity-following-multiple-failures-and-breaches/
Either way, Microsoft took a big L today, so we should count that as a win.
