Congress takes Microsoft to pound town.

I 100% agree Microsoft needs to refocus their efforts on Windows bug fixes and usability. When the new Terminal was in Public Preview on Windows 10, I reported a bug where the Command Prompt mode would not let you use Shift+Arrows to highlight text for copy/pate purposes (If you search for it, you can still find this report in their Feedback Hub). The workaround is to highlight the text I need using the mouse, but that requires taking my hands off of the keyboard. I use Command Prompt mode quite a lot, and it is a real annoyance. This works perfectly fine in old CMD.EXE and even in the new Terminal when in Power Shell mode or any of the Linux shell modes. I've since moved up to Windows 11 and the bug has never been fixed. One might say "Well, just use CMD.EXE, then." but the new Terminal is superior in just about every other way and thus I have just learned to live with it. I gave up hope YEARS ago that it ever will be fixed...