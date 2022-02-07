Confused with CPU\Motherboard\Cooler

So I have this Board:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/Fatal1ty X370 Gaming X/index.asp
This cooler:
https://www.newegg.com/scythe-scmg-5100/p/13C-0004-00075?Item=9SIA9ZH6GN8650
And want this CPU:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-athlon-200ge/p/N82E16819113544?quicklink=true
Will they all work together?
I get so confused with the different CPU sockets, etc
