Confused with CPU\Motherboard\Cooler

J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,511
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,699
yes but that ^^^ why? unless you have a specific need, youd be better off getting a higher core 1st gen ryzen and using the stock cooler.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
918
Your board has one HDMI port so yes if you put a CPU in there that has integrated graphics you can use HDMI for video to one display. People are asking what your use case is here because the Athlon 200ge is VERY limited in capability in 2022. Even for a general use home PC any of the 4 or more core APUs will be a significantly better experience.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,699
yup that ^^ id look for a 4c/8t at least, the 2200g(and up) apus might work good for you if you can find one...
 
