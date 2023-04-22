Confused about backups in Windows 11 - (windows 7 backup & file history)

I run into an issue with "file history" which caused me to look into backup settings. The whole system was on autopilot backing up though file history to a network drive.



It looks like I have two options to do backup in Windows 11?

1.) Windows 7 backup

2.) File history.



Is this correct? (I don't want to backup the cloud)



2.) is doing daily backups - forever. So, I imagine I have each file backed up and if it changes all versions forever

1.) can also be scheduled.



Questions:

a.) what should I use for file/data backup?

b.) what for a system backup. I don't think I need this on a regular basis.