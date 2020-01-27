confirmed: AMD's big Navi launch to disrupt 4K gaming

Fingers crossed that all disrupting will affect only Nvidia & not AMD's board partners ... https://www.pcgamesn.com/amd/navi-4k-graphics-card https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/0...-disrupt-4k-as-ryzen-did-with-cpu-processors/ https://www.techradar.com/news/amd-...d-dethrone-nvidia-just-like-it-did-with-intel https://hardforum.com/threads/amds-...s-have-hit-north-america-for-testing.1992057/ EDIT: Get ready for lots of "disruption" this year ... https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...nce-and-slash-power-consumption-by-50-percent The question of how effectively Navi 20 can match Ampere will almost certainly come down to power efficiency improvements and how well AMD can scale its new silicon. It’ll also be interesting to see how Nvidia prices Ampere, given the hostile reception to its price increases with Turing, and how much it can improve ray tracing performance. All of these are likely to be significant factors in how the two GPUs compare with each other