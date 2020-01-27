confirmed: AMD's big Navi launch to disrupt 4K gaming

    Fingers crossed that all disrupting will affect only Nvidia & not AMD's board partners ...


    https://www.pcgamesn.com/amd/navi-4k-graphics-card


    https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/0...-disrupt-4k-as-ryzen-did-with-cpu-processors/

    https://www.techradar.com/news/amd-...d-dethrone-nvidia-just-like-it-did-with-intel

    https://hardforum.com/threads/amds-...s-have-hit-north-america-for-testing.1992057/

    EDIT:

    Get ready for lots of "disruption" this year ...

    https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...nce-and-slash-power-consumption-by-50-percent


    The question of how effectively Navi 20 can match Ampere will almost certainly come down to power efficiency improvements and how well AMD can scale its new silicon.

    It’ll also be interesting to see how Nvidia prices Ampere, given the hostile reception to its price increases with Turing, and how much it can improve ray tracing performance.

    All of these are likely to be significant factors in how the two GPUs compare with each other
     
    Can't wait! It's time to replace my 1080Ti and from the sound of it, a worthy upgrade is finally coming
     
