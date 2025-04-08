Configuring Windows 11/my bios to allow for individual front L/R 3.5mm outputs?

Gatecrasher3000
Hi all,
I'll try to make this as clear and short as possible. I have two powered bookshelf speakers (Genelec 8020D) that I want to use as my PC speakers. These speakers only have a XLR input, and I want to connect them to my PC via a 3.5mm to XLR cable. However, the problem is I'll need two separate 3.5mm outputs from my PC so the speakers act as my front L and R speakers (one speaker connected in the front L 3.5mm output, one in the front R 3.5mm output) but my mobo (TUF GAMING X570-PLUS)
uses this standard audio outputs (pictured) that don't have separate L and R front outputs, as the front L/R output comes via the single lime 3.5mm output.
So, right now I wouldn't be able to connect both speaker as they need their own separate L and R 3.5mm outputs, but I only have the one front 3.5mm output (lime). The other 3.5mm outputs on the mobo are for rear, sub and mic.
My question is, is there a way to configure Windows 11 or in the bios to change the rear output to act as a L/R output? My idea being if I could configure the rear 3.5mm output (I won't need it as this will be a 2.0 speaker configuration) then I could make this work as each speaker would have the necessary individual 3.5mm output they need.
I know there are alternatives like internal sound cards that would allow for this, or an external streaming box like the Wiim Ultra or Bluesound nano, however I wanted to see if this could be done without me spending any more money. Perhaps there is a application for windows that can do this?
Just wondering if any of you had any input.
Thanks.
