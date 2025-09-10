  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Configure 2 Computers, 2 Amplifiers with 2.1 spekers each for Coordinated or Separate Play

T

tinutuva

n00b
Joined
Sep 7, 2025
Messages
1
I have 2 computers in 2 different rooms.
Old Computer : ASUS H170 Plus D3 motherboard
New Computer: ASUS B860-Plus motherboard w/WiFi and bluetooth

I want to get a separate amplifier and speakers for each computer. The old computer has to be wired to its amplifier, the new one either wired or wireless.

Amplifier A : Connected Only to New Computer
Amplifier B : Connected to Both New and Old Computer

Amplifier B will select input from both New and Old Computers so I can play the same music on both simultaneously or they can play different things, such as a game on one and music on the other, or 2 different movies.

The best would be to have both amplifiers with bluetooth and they both receive the signal from the New Computer simulataneously.

If that won't work, I need ideas on how to get it done.

For the speakers I prefer to use wires with connectors rather than open speaker wire. The apartment is small and the rooms are small so 2.1 will do. I don't need 5.1 unless that's the best option to get the features I want. The computers are about 25 feet apart and the amplifiers will be too.

I prefer sound systems with an amplifier and speakers together.

Any ideas will be appreciated.
 
