Configure 2 Computers, 2 Amplifiers with 2.1 spekers each for Coordinated or Separate Play

I have 2 computers in 2 different rooms.

Old Computer : ASUS H170 Plus D3 motherboard

New Computer: ASUS B860-Plus motherboard w/WiFi and bluetooth



I want to get a separate amplifier and speakers for each computer. The old computer has to be wired to its amplifier, the new one either wired or wireless.



Amplifier A : Connected Only to New Computer

Amplifier B : Connected to Both New and Old Computer



Amplifier B will select input from both New and Old Computers so I can play the same music on both simultaneously or they can play different things, such as a game on one and music on the other, or 2 different movies.



The best would be to have both amplifiers with bluetooth and they both receive the signal from the New Computer simulataneously.



If that won't work, I need ideas on how to get it done.



For the speakers I prefer to use wires with connectors rather than open speaker wire. The apartment is small and the rooms are small so 2.1 will do. I don't need 5.1 unless that's the best option to get the features I want. The computers are about 25 feet apart and the amplifiers will be too.



I prefer sound systems with an amplifier and speakers together.



Any ideas will be appreciated.