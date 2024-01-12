Confession: I like to steal things

...off EbayManaged to land an LG 34GN850B with best offer of $335 and free shipping for a total of $355 out the door. pretty Crazy considering these are still going for $600 right now on Amazon, and was shocked to learn these were around $1000 at launch a few years back. It's open box, but it does say the original box is included. Hoping everything'll be all good with it. It's still got the plastic wrap on the bottom bezel, so quite possibly it's still brand new, seems to be.I've been wanting to try out an Ultrawide for some time now. Both HUB and Rtings give it great reviews. Maybe among the best non-oled/HDR ultrawides out there still? Hub's benchmark numbers are pretty impressive.Was going back and forth between this and the Dell S3422DWG (kinda like the poorman's Alienware AW3423DW/F) and a few others. But I think I made the right choice with this. I'm not sure I can go back to VA panels after running an oled for a little over a year and a half. I think they'd just look sloppy. I'd rather go with the precision and speed of this here and I'm not worried about the lack of HDR. I got an Aorus FO48U to cover that.If I find I like the UW format, maybe sometime in the future I'll go all out and grab a top tier model. Still unsure about it tbh. My computer desk in the living room that I built years ago has the perfect opening for a 34" ultrawide, so like I say just wanted to try it out more than anything. Pretty Excite ackshewally!Original listing: