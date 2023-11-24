Concern regarding SC847 case/backplanes & my existing hardware including Areca RAID card

I just bought 8x seagate 7200rpm 18tb drives to update my system, but I need to finally put everything in a proper case. I currently run two RAID 6 arrays on my Areca ARC-1883ix-16-2G via breakout sata cables, 8x hgst 5400 rpm 4tb & 8x wd 5400 rpm 8tb. The internals I want to keep is otherwise consumer level but can sustain greater than year uptimes, a 5600x with 16gb of ram on an msi mag B550 tomahawk motherboard. I also have a nvidia gt710 gpu for display & a mellanox fiber card. This is running in a heavily modified mid atx case with extra drive cages under & over it, and since the internal connectors on the raid card are full I really need to move to something with backplanes.
I believe after much research I will purchase a Supermicro SC847 with the SAS3 backplanes & SQ power supplies, such as https://www.ebay.com/itm/145183804421 I plan on replacing the fan wall with 3x Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-3000 PWM fans framed by either eva foam or TPU 3d printed in a design I will come up with. The cpu cooler and Areca card will require me to modify the top cover to have them protruding out, which I believe it fine and again I can use 3d prints to shroud/frame these out.
- Are there any major concerns with chopping up the cover to support a protruding cpu cooler and the Areca card I am not aware of? I figure it would be only beneficial actually as it would allow cool air directly to the cpu and Areca card's heatsinks.
- I know my Areca card's internal connectors are type SFF-8643. I am not sure I am reading the Supermicro manual correctly to determine the connector type on the backplanes. Is it also SFF-8643, or is it SFF-8087? I think it's the same SFF-8643 but I figured I would ask for clarity here.
- It is my understanding that I can use a cable to connect the backplanes to cascade, but I have multiple connections available on my Areca card. Would it not be better to connect a cable directly from each backplane to my card?