Conan Exiles Update locks out players for negative currency

Ranulfo

Feb 9, 2006
3,767
A new Conan Exiles patch just came out today and players are getting banned from the game because of a negative currency balance of "Crom coins" used to buy dlc items in the game store. Allegedly even people who have never bought crom coins to buy the battle pass or store items. Access to the game is completely linked now to the in game currency system. The picture below would be a debt of $351 with 1200 crom coins being equal to $10 USD (cost of a battle pass). Developers have posted on their forums and on Steam they are looking into the "error".


Via reddit:

ybedya13j96c1.png



Official forums:
https://forums.funcom.com/t/lots-of...ed-for-incorrect-crom-coin-balance/245721/140

Reddit thread
https://www.reddit.com/r/ConanExiles/comments/18i8oot/uh_what/
 
At least they acknowledge there is a problem and that they are looking into it. Fuck ups happen, that is excusable. But a fuckup followed by silence is a double down on said fuckup.
 
Last edited:
If I had to hazard a guess I bet their internal anti cheat is to blame. I don’t play the game but I bet it does a scan of their inventory, game pass participation, and DLC and does a quick check against their purchase history to verify the numbers match.
Which in principle is a good method, but I’d bet they don’t have it checking against cash purchases from Steam, and other web services that didn’t use the coins.
And as cash based purchases don’t have a coin associated or aren’t reported in their system, (Steam may just unlock the flag on their account) then that algorithm would just show a negative balance.

They wouldn’t be the first to make that mistake, but they would be the first in a long while to get it into a live patch.
 
Been looking for a new game for the wife an i for winter lockdown (just us refusing to leave cuz its cold) gaming. Usually end up firing up ark or 7days, might give conan a look though.
 
