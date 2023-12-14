Conan Exiles Update locks out players for negative currency

A new Conan Exiles patch just came out today and players are getting banned from the game because of a negative currency balance of "Crom coins" used to buy dlc items in the game store. Allegedly even people who have never bought crom coins to buy the battle pass or store items. Access to the game is completely linked now to the in game currency system. The picture below would be a debt of $351 with 1200 crom coins being equal to $10 USD (cost of a battle pass). Developers have posted on their forums and on Steam they are looking into the "error".
