"COMPUTEX 2021 will be held from June 1 to 4 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & 2 (TaiNEX 1 & 2) and at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). InnoVEX will also be exhibited from June 2 to 4 on the 4th floor of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2). More exhibition information will be announced on the official websites of COMPUTEX and InnoVEX."
https://www.techpowerup.com/276075/computex-2021-set-to-take-place-physically-in-taipei-on-june-1st
