Computer screen goes to no signal randomly

Out of the blue my whole computer monitor screen goes black then says no signal. Why? What could be the issue?It can happen at any time.Demanding and not demanding times.Also my fans go really fast or spin really fast after the screen goes black and says no signal. I believe it stays this way and requires a forced shutdown but I have come back to my pc where it restarted by itself afterwards at least once wondering what happen.I do you a pcie riser cable / extender for my gpu. Did read those can cause issues but never had it happen previously when using it.Tested a different GPU with the pcie riser cable and no issues.Can not test without pcie riser sorryWhat could be the problem please?Specs:Intel i9 14900kRTX 409032 GB of ddr4 ramI have the latest BIOS for my mobo.