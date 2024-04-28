Computer screen goes to no signal randomly

Out of the blue my whole computer monitor screen goes black then says no signal. Why? What could be the issue?

It can happen at any time.

Demanding and not demanding times.

Also my fans go really fast or spin really fast after the screen goes black and says no signal. I believe it stays this way and requires a forced shutdown but I have come back to my pc where it restarted by itself afterwards at least once wondering what happen.

I do you a pcie riser cable / extender for my gpu. Did read those can cause issues but never had it happen previously when using it.

Tested a different GPU with the pcie riser cable and no issues.
Can not test without pcie riser sorry :(

What could be the problem please?


Specs:

Intel i9 14900k
RTX 4090
32 GB of ddr4 ram


I have the latest BIOS for my mobo.
 
Ditch the riser cable and try it for a couple weeks if it doesn't do it anymore you know it's the riser cable.

If it still does it swap the GPU out and use it for a while with a different GPU

Before that swap the cable connection from the GPU to the monitor.

Before that try to plug the cable into a different slot on the card if you have another slot available.

Before that swap to another slot in the monitor also.


So slots on monitor.

Slots on GPU.

The cable from GPU to display

The riser cable.

The GPU swap.

These are the first troubleshooting steps. After that we'll talk more.
 
Thank you.
 
