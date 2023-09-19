Computer restarting right after monitors wake-up - and no WiFi

I'm trying to diagnose a particularly elusive issue right now (Specs in signature). I don't use Sleep or Hibernate, but I do have it set to turn my monitors off automatically after a period of time. When I come back to my computer and move my mouse or press a key on the keyboard, the monitors will wake-up, and then 1-2 seconds later my computer will simply reboot (no BSOD, it just reboots). It doesn't happen at any other time, only right after the monitors turn-on after the system has been idle. It does not always happen. I'd say maybe 10-30% chance of it happening each time the monitors wake-up. So sometimes I'll go a handful of days without it happening, while other times it will happen more than once in the same day.



I only have a few potential ideas about what might be causing this or they might just be total coincidence.



One thing I noticed is that when my system reboots right after this happens, my WiFi and Bluetooth will be gone. They won't show up in device manager at all, nor any unidentified devices, etc. Just gone. I probably didn't notice it earlier because this is a Desktop computer and I rarely use WiFi or Bluetooth. I'm really not sure how WiFi or Bluetooth would cause a problem at that exact moment, but it does fit somewhat. Recently I went over a week without the problem occurring at all, and then all of a sudden it started occurring again and got me twice in the same day. I didn't put the two together at the time, but in retrospect I do somewhat recall that I had WiFi turned off but had enabled it and connected to my WiFi for testing purposes. I don't recall ever disabling the WiFi again after that. My motherboard has no option to Disable the Intel WiFi/Bluetooth in the BIOS so I disabled them both in Device Manager. Unfortunately, given how inconsistent this problem has been, I won't know if that fixed it or not unless I go multiple weeks without the problem occurring.



The other thing I suspected is something related to my Monitor or Video-Card configuration. I run 6 monitors, and my 4080 only supports 4, so that forces me to use two videocards. I had been using a small AMD FirePro workstation card as my 2nd card but I was getting random 2-second stutters/freezing while gaming. I switched the FirePro card for a GTX 750ti, which was basically the smallest, cheapest single-slot card I could find that still uses the current Nvidia driver. I already had plenty of older Quadro cards that would have worked fine, but Nvidia does NOT allow you to have two different versions of the Nvidia driver installed at the same time, so my only options for the 2nd card were either an AMD card or an Nvidia card that is still supported by the current driver. Switching to the 750ti fixed the in-game stutters, but it was some time after that when the issue with the computer rebooting when the monitors wake up began. I was about ready to just pull the 2nd videocard and see if only using the 4080 with 4 monitors would cause the rebooting to stop, but that's when I noticed the WiFi issue.



The last thing I can think of is that maybe it's something related to the monitors themselves, especially since this is happening right as they are all turning back on after being off. Some of my side monitors are identical but overall it's a mix of different brands and sizes. I know that Windows can take a few seconds to sort itself out just from plugging-in or unplugging one monitor, so it's certainly plausable that it might behave poorly dealing with 6.



Any insight would be appreciated. I'm still trying to trial-and-error it until I eventually find the solution but i've already gone long periods of time thinking that I fixed it only to realize that I didn't, which is obviously very frustrating.