Computer Hacked - Options to Restore Windows 10

I've been out of the hobby for a few years, so excuse my ignorance.



My brother got suckered into an on line scam & fell for it. The scammer installed remote software & God knows what.

Once he realized he got hacked, he unplugged everything & is now afraid to turn his system back on.



He has three drives, one being the boot drive where the hacker installed malware or whatever.



I'm no expert, but i was thinking about using a fresh install of windows 10 from a boo-table USB and installing a new copy on another drive.

We could then copy any important files from the hacked drive over, then format it.



Questions:

Is this the a good way, or what would you recommend?

Is his license to activate lost & we need to get another?

Any suggestions appreciated, thank you.